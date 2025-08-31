Video shows Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach where Andor was filmed in annual fan meet-up
Star Wars fans gathered for an annual meet-up, at a stretch of the Lancashire coastline that starred in the Disney+ spin-off series, Andor.
Beach gathering for Star Wars fans
The sea front near Mary’s Shell was invaded by stormtroopers, darth vaders and droids on Sunday 31 August, to celebrate the filming location, which was used by Lucasfilm in 2021.
It’s the third year of the event, called Niamos - after the name of the beach planet in Season 7 of Andor, which has grown bigger and better each year.
Star Wars droids pose for selfies
While many of the cosplayers dressed as recognisable Star Wars characters, some also created their own droids for the occasion.
Organiser, Jessica Monger, describes the event as being for ‘kids, kids at heart, fans of Star Wars and even non-fans’.
Geeky market stalls
Through an afternoon of sunshine and showers, cosplayers posed for pictures with admiring youngsters, and fans of the film franchise.
Inside The Venue, across the road from the beach, fans could keep dry and take a look around sci-fi themed market stalls - including artists and creatives with Star Wars themed lamps, coasters and ornaments.
Jessica adds: “Unlike [most] Comic Cons, we don’t plan on ever charging people to come down to the beach and have a good day with us.”
Watch the video above.