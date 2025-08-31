These were the scenes when Star Wars fans took over Cleveleys beach for a meet up with film character favourites.

Star Wars fans gathered for an annual meet-up, at a stretch of the Lancashire coastline that starred in the Disney+ spin-off series, Andor.

Beach gathering for Star Wars fans

Star Wars cosplay meet up at Cleveleys. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The sea front near Mary’s Shell was invaded by stormtroopers, darth vaders and droids on Sunday 31 August, to celebrate the filming location, which was used by Lucasfilm in 2021.

It’s the third year of the event, called Niamos - after the name of the beach planet in Season 7 of Andor, which has grown bigger and better each year.

Star Wars cosplay meet up at Cleveleys. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Star Wars droids pose for selfies

While many of the cosplayers dressed as recognisable Star Wars characters, some also created their own droids for the occasion.

Star Wars cosplay meet up at Cleveleys. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Organiser, Jessica Monger, describes the event as being for ‘kids, kids at heart, fans of Star Wars and even non-fans’.

Geeky market stalls

Through an afternoon of sunshine and showers, cosplayers posed for pictures with admiring youngsters, and fans of the film franchise.

Star Wars cosplay meet up at Cleveleys. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Inside The Venue, across the road from the beach, fans could keep dry and take a look around sci-fi themed market stalls - including artists and creatives with Star Wars themed lamps, coasters and ornaments.

Star Wars cosplay meet up at Cleveleys. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Jessica adds: “Unlike [most] Comic Cons, we don’t plan on ever charging people to come down to the beach and have a good day with us.”

Watch the video above.