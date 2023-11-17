News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Video shows plane making emergency landing on Blackpool beach

These were the scenes on the beach in South Shore after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing last night (Thursday, November 16).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 13:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and coastguard crews rushed to the scene after the small two-seat single-engine aircraft touched down next to South Shore Promenade at around 7pm.

Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were called to the scene, opposite Mother Hubbard’s fish and chips, and efforts swiftly got under way to rescue the plane before high tide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A TikTok video by Lisa Lou Bel, who runs holiday rental apartmetns nearby, shows the first police officers arriving on the scene as reports of the stricken plane came in.

Most Popular
Rescue crews recovering the plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach in South Shore last night (Thursday, November 16). (Picture by Tatiana Dunderdale)Rescue crews recovering the plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach in South Shore last night (Thursday, November 16). (Picture by Tatiana Dunderdale)
Rescue crews recovering the plane after it was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach in South Shore last night (Thursday, November 16). (Picture by Tatiana Dunderdale)

You can find more footage on Lisa’s TikTok page here.

Read our full report on the emergency landing – featuring more pictures, details on who the plane belongs to, and what Lancashir Police said about the incident.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceLancashire PoliceTikTok