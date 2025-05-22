A church with a fascinating history has gone on the market in Preston.

The Grade II Listed former St John’s Church in the Whittingham Hospital estate has been listed as a “renovation opportunity” with agent Thomas Lister.

No asking price has been listed, instead, offers are invited for the freehold interest of the property and are to be submitted by 1pm on Wednesday, July 9.

The church was built in 1873 to serve the patients and staff of the former Whittingham Hospital, but it has been vacant for 30 years. The agent states: “St John’s Church has remained vacant since the Hospital’s closure in 1995 and has been subject to deterioration in this time, with much of the interior fixtures having been stripped out. The internal and external walls are in a good condition, providing opportunity for substantial renovation / redevelopment for a variety of different uses, including residential or commercial accommodation.

St John's Church, Whittingham | Thomas Lister

The wider hospital estate has been given over to residential redevelopment, set to deliver a total of 750 new homes. The principal of conversion of St John’s Church has previously been established through the consent granted in the planning application for the surrounding residential development. The agent adds: “It has already, therefore, been accepted that the original use of the building as a church is not a viable option and a new use should be found for the building.”

Urgent repairs were carried out in 2021 on the now 152-year-old building which was said to be under threat from the elements and on the verge of suffering irreparable damage. Wet and dry rot were identified in three separate areas of the building, which also required extensive rood repairs to keep out the rain.

Whittingham Hospital

Whittingham Hospital was a psychiatric hospital which opened in 1873 as the Fourth Lancashire County Asylum and grew to be the largest mental hospital in Britain, and pioneered the use of electroencephalograms (EEGs). It closed in 1995.

All enquiries regarding the property to: [email protected]