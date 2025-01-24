Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is underway to transform a home furnishings shop into a vets surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that the former Kopper Kettle site on the A6 in Barton will reopen as Moore Vets - an independent surgery lead by Blackpool Zoo vet Andrew Moore. The practice will be opening its doors in early February, catering for all family pets, including dogs, cats and exotics.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1641133343158989

On social media the practice team said: “We look forward to welcoming local residents and those further afield with all of your family pets. Andrew Moore will be leading a team of experienced vets, nurses and support staff in the newly-developed practice. Andrew has over 18 years experience as a veterinary surgeon, treating a vast range of species over this time ranging from dogs and cats, to reptiles, birds, small furries and even elephants in his role as lead veterinarian for Blackpool Zoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andrew and his team are passionate about providing an extremely high standard of care for all of your precious family pets. Andrew is a certificate holder in zoo medicine, one of very few vets with this qualification in the North West, and he is highly experienced at treating the more unusual exotic pets. We are fortunate enough to be able to design the practice from scratch with all the latest technology and facilities required in a modern practice.

The former Kopper Kettle site | Michael Bailey/Rightmove

“A lot of work is currently going into making sure the practice has everything we need to provide the very best care for your pets and we are very excited about being able to welcome you through the doors of the new practice very soon.”

Kopper Kettle

Kopper Kettle closed down August 2024 after 25 years of trading. On Facebook bosses said: “We want to say a heartfelt thank you to all our brilliant and loyal customers. It has been a pleasure serving you and quite humbling sometimes on deliveries to see how much of our product you have in your homes. Over the years many of you have become friends and we will undoubtedly miss seeing you all regularly. Thank you for your support and kind words during the final sale - it was much appreciated.”