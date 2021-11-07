Veteran walker (80) rescued from Pendle Hill after fall on his 1,148th climb

The well-equipped man, who had previously walked up and down Pendle Hill hundreds of times and this was his 1,148th climb, was assisted by members of Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue and taken to hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesman for RPMR said: "The team were called by both NWAS and Lancashire Police to an elderly walker who was reported to have slipped down the steps on Pendle Hill with a suspected knee injury. Members with Mobile 2 responded with other members on route. On arrival we were greeted by Lancashire Police so we proceeded to make our way up the steps as far as possible in our Polaris buggy.

"The weather was horrendous, with driving rain and strong winds, on initial survey it was clear the gentleman was fit and well except for his knee injury, so based on the worsening conditions the plan was to get him to the Polaris and down to our team vehicle ASAP to stop any onset of hypothermia making the situation worse.

The incident happened yesterday lunchtime (photo credit RPMR)

"Once down we quickly transferred the gentlemen to Mobile 2 for assessment, splinting and pain relief.

"It was amazing to think the gentleman was 80 years old and walked up and down Pendle Hill every week and today was his 1,148th time. He was in great spirits and a strong soul but things could’ve been considerably more serious had he not have had the gear he was so well equipped with.