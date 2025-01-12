Verdicts of 13 deaths probed by Lancashire County Council coroner since start of 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A coroner is a government or judicial official who is empowered to conduct or order an inquest into the manner or cause of death when such facts are not immediately obvious.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the verdicts in the 13 cases presided over by Lancashire County Council coroners since the start of 2025.

Rugby player

With the inquest carried out on January 3, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Liam Canning, a rugby player from Colne in East Lancashire, died by suicide. Canning, 34, was playing for Rossendale RUFC at the time of his death on September 25, 2024 having previously played for Blackburn, Burnley, Pendle, Sedgley Park and Waterloo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An excess of medication and alcohol

With the inquest carried out on January 3, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Maria Louise Howe, from Rawtenstall, died at her home on the 27th of July 2024 having consumed an excess of medication and alcohol although her intentions at the time could not be ascertained.

According to reports, Maria was injured in a traffic collision at the age of 13 or 14 when she was knocked down whilst using a zebra crossing on Newchurch Road in Rossendale, leading to her spending a considerable amount of time in hospital after suffering injuries including a fractured pelvis.

Throughout the remainder of her life, she continued to take painkillers to deal with the ongoing discomfort and would also allegedly self-medicate with alcohol.

Heart of gold

With the inquest carried out on January 3, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Benjamin John Alan Young, of Preston, died by suicide. A spokesperson for Barbican Security, where Ben - also a rugby player for Preston Grasshoppers, had worked, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we as a company have lost one of the OG’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben Young, you were a massive part of this company and we all can’t believe that you have gone. You were a brother, comrade, friend and a warrior. You were loved by so many and you had a heart of gold.”

Natural causes

With the inquest carried out on January 6, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Tyler James Dyson died of natural causes, with no further notes on the individual’s passing included.

Cardiac arrest

With the inquest carried out between January 6 and January 8, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Ava Grace Hodgkinson died of overwhelming Sepsis resulting from Group A Streptococcus infection.

Ava died on 14 December, 2022 at Ormskirk District General Hospital in Lancashire following a short illness for which she was examined by a GP, who found no infection but who prescribed antibiotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following morning, Ava took the first dose of antibiotics, however her condition later worsened and she was driven to Ormskirk District General Hospital in the early afternoon, where, upon arrival, she was noted to be in cardiac arrest. Despite attempts to resuscitate, she did not recover.

Catastrophic damage to his brain

With the inquest carried out on January 6, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Robert Paul Ingram died as a result of injuries sustained after falling from his bicycle as well as an underlying cancer and pulmonary embolism.

An active gentleman, Robert Ingram, aged 75, suffered a number of fractures, including a broken hip, after falling off his bike following a collision with a sunken fire hydrant on Cowling Brow in Chorley on August 14 2024.

With Mr Ingram having been taken to Royal Preston Hospital, it was noted that he had suffered a stroke, with his inpatient care focused on both his Orthopaedic and stroke recovery needs. Initially recovering well, Mr Ingram suffered a further significant stroke on August 30 leading to catastrophic damage to his brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His care was re-orientated to palliative support and he died on the 31st August 2024 as a direct result of an ischaemic stroke. His death was contributed to by the injuries he sustained in the fall on the 14th August 2024, as well as underlying cancer and pulmonary embolism which also occurred in the course of his in patient admission.

Drug related

With the inquest carried out on January 6, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Alexander Christopher Leaver died as a result of a drug related incident, with no further notes on the individual’s passing included.

Aspiration pneumonia

With the inquest carried out on January 7, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Jake Samuel Lord died on July 17, 2024 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital as a result of aspiration pneumonia.

Jake had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy following his birth which resulted in physical difficulties including impaired swallowing. On the 15th July 2024 Jake was admitted to hospital having suffered a period of vomiting. He had aspirated vomit during that episode which led to aspiration pneumonia and his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exposed to asbestos

With the inquest carried out on January 8, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Ronald Assitt died of malignant mesothelioma alongside pre-existing congestive heart failure.

Having spent much of his working life in the building trade, the coroner determined that Mr Assitt is likely to have been exposed to asbestos, as a result of which he developed malignant mesothelioma alongside pre-existing congestive heart failure, both of which lead to his deterioration and death on September 11 after admission to Royal Lancaster Hospital.

Brain injury caused by a fall

With the inquest carried out on January 8, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Frederick Thomas Barratt died on July 18, 2024 as a result of an infection caused by an injury to his brain sustained in a fall at his home on July 8.

Mr Barratt, who suffered from significant comorbidities died at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devastating brain injury caused by a fall

With the inquest carried out on January 9, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Roderick O’Brien died on September 23, 2024 at the Royal Preston Hospital as a result of a devastating brain injury caused by a fall. It is not possible to determine whether an accident or medical event caused him to fall.

Formerly the Director of Research and Enterprise Services at the Lancaster University, Roderick joined the university in 2001 and went on to achieve many great things, including leading negotiations with the North West Development Agency (NWDA) that led to the creation of InfoLab21 and the Lancaster Environment Centre’s Gordon Manley Building.

No cause of death could be identified

With the inquest carried out on January 9, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that no cause of death could be identified for Daniel Thomas Quirk, who was found dead at his home on the September 30, 2024, due to decomposition.

Self neglect

With the inquest carried out on January 9, 2025, the Lancashire County Council coroner determined that Stephen Stinson died of natural causes contributed to by self neglect, with no further notes on the individual’s passing included.