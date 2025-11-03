Verdict in on plans to build homes on the site of a Lancashire maggot farm

A Lancashire counil has given its verdict on whether homes can be built on the site of a maggot farm...

A proposal to knock down a maggot farm to make way for four houses has been rejected because it could damage the West Pennine Moors Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Mr Lloyd had applied for Permission in Principle for the development near Edgworth village.

It involved the demolition of the disused commercial buildings of Lloyds Bait Farm in Crowthorn Road.

But Blackburn with Darwen Council has rejected the application which would have been the first step towards building the new houses.

Planners have rejected the proposal to build homes on a Lancashire maggot farm | Robert Gunnarsson on Unsplash

A planning officer’s report said: “The proposal relates to an irregular shaped, 0.6Ha parcel of land located within the Green Belt as defined within the Local Plan.

“The site is also contained entirely within the West Pennine Moors SSSI.

“The site contains disused and dilapidated buildings with an overall area of 1,655 square metres.

“The buildings were previously in use as a maggot farm, ‘Lloyds Bait Farm’.

“The site is accessed by a narrow track, linking to Crowthorn Road.

“The application seeks permission in principle for the erection of up to four dwellings.

“The proposal includes the termination of the existing commercial maggot farming use and the demolition of the existing commercial buildings

“The West Pennine Moors SSSI is notified for a series of scrub, mire, swamp, fen, heath, bog pool, spring, grassland and heath habitats.

“Lady’s mantle and floating waterplantain are also qualifying plant species.

“The SSSI contains qualifying bird species and assemblages such as black-headed gull, Mediterranean gull, a large heronry, assemblages of upland moorland (such as merlin, curlew, and twite) and woodland breeding birds (such as cuckoo, tree pipit, wood warbler, spotted and pied flycatchers and willow tit).

“Based on the information provided significant effects on the SSSI cannot be ruled out and permission in principle should not be granted prior to an assessment of impacts on the notified features of the SSSI has been carried out.

“Given these matters the proposal is likely to damage or destroy the features of the SSSI and therefore fails the requirements of the Local Plan

“Although the proposal meets the identified exceptions for Green Belt development, the site’s location within the West Pennine Moors SSSI means the proposed development would be likely to damage or destroy features and therefore cannot be supported for the following reason: the proposed development of the site for residential purposes would be likely to damage or destroy the interest features for which the West Pennine Moors Site of Special Scientific Interest has been notified.

“The development is therefore contrary to the requirements of the Blackburn with Darwen Borough Local Plan 2021-2037 and of the National Planning Policy Framework (December 2024).”