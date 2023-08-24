Vents found hanging loose from 12-storey Preston high-rise above Turtle Bay
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to remove vents hanging loose from the 12-storey Crystal House at the junction of Fishergate and Church Street at 12.47pm.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service declined to say whether the loose vents on the high-rise, which sits above Turtle Bay on Flag Market, posed a risk to the public.
A fire service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Preston attended an incident on Cheapside, Preston at 12:47pm on 23 August.
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents. Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.”