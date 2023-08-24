Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents from the high-rise building in Cheapside, Preston on Wednesday afternoon (August 23). (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to remove vents hanging loose from the 12-storey Crystal House at the junction of Fishergate and Church Street at 12.47pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service declined to say whether the loose vents on the high-rise, which sits above Turtle Bay on Flag Market, posed a risk to the public.

A fire service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Preston attended an incident on Cheapside, Preston at 12:47pm on 23 August.