Vents found hanging loose from 12-storey Preston high-rise above Turtle Bay

Fire crews were called to a high-rise building in Preston city centre yesterday (Wednesday, August 24).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents from the high-rise building in Cheapside, Preston on Wednesday afternoon (August 23). (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents from the high-rise building in Cheapside, Preston on Wednesday afternoon (August 23). (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents from the high-rise building in Cheapside, Preston on Wednesday afternoon (August 23). (Picture by Somewhere in Preston)

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to remove vents hanging loose from the 12-storey Crystal House at the junction of Fishergate and Church Street at 12.47pm.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service declined to say whether the loose vents on the high-rise, which sits above Turtle Bay on Flag Market, posed a risk to the public.

A fire service spokesperson said: “One fire engine from Preston attended an incident on Cheapside, Preston at 12:47pm on 23 August.

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to safely remove four vents. Crews were at the scene for approximately one hour.”

