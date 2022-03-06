Person rescued from vehicle after fire engines were called to a collision on Garstang Road late last night
The middle of the night incident was attended by two fire engines.
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 10:14 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:03 pm
In the early hours of this morning (Sunday March 6), at 00:36 am, two fire engines from Fulwood and Preston fire stations attended a road traffic collision on Garstang Road in Preston.
The incident involved two vehicles.
Firefighters used stabilisation and road traffic collision equipment, including a scoop stetcher, to extricate one casualty, who was then conveyed to the hospital by paramedics.
Crews were in attendance for twenty five minutes.