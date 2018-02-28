Vast Preston housing sites set for decision day

Major development plans that could deliver more than 350 homes in north west Preston could receive the green light next week.

Applications for 119 houses off the Weald and a further 245 at Haydock Grange, Hoyles Lane, both in Cottam, have been recommended for approval.

They will appear before the city’s planning committee on Thursday.

The Weald site is part of the Cottam Hall masterplan with outline plans for up to 1,100 houses and a retail area rubber stamped in 2012.

A separate bid to build 93 houses nearby at the site of the former Cottam brickworks was granted planning permission last month.

Submitted by developers Morris Homes, plans for the six hectare site have attracted 80 objections, with design, flooding and privacy issues among the concerns raised.

An officer’s report reads: “Some of the issues raised by objectors relate to matters which have previously been considered as part of the outline planning application. Other matters have been discussed with the applicant and have resulted in amendments to the proposal.”

The Hoyles Lane bid is a Taylor Wimpey development and is part of a wider site that received outline permission for up to 450 homes in 2011.

The current application is phase two of the over-arching plan, providing a mixture of two to five bedroom properties.

A small retail centre included in the outline plan has been dropped as different locations have been earmarked as part of the North West Preston Masterplan, according to committee documents.

Four letters of objection were submitted by residents, raising concerns about flooding and a lack of public consultation.

The committee meeting will start at 2.30pm at the town hall.