Vandal smashes rear window of home in failed burglary attempt in Blackburn
The offender accessed the rear of a property on Preston Old Road at around 1.50pm on Thursday.
After breaking the side gate, the individual smashed the rear window in an attempt to force entry.
Officers urged anyone who was in the area near Preston Old Road, close to the junction with Billinge View, and witnessed any suspicious activity to come forward.
If you have any information or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation, email [email protected] call 101 quoting log number LC-20250313-0635.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.