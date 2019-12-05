Van drivers wanted to collected unwanted Christmas trees in January to support Rainbow House, now known as Rainbow Hub, in Mawdesley

Conductive education centre Rainbow House has been rebranded to become Rainbow Hub.

Bosses hope that the new name, which will have an official launch in the New Year, will allow the organisation to expand and move forward with improved services.

Ahead of the re-launch, Rainbow Hub is asking for volunteers with vans to help with their Recycle your Christmas Tree service, which will save people time and hassle in the New Year and raise funds.

The charity will collect and recycle Christmas trees on Saturday or Sunday, January 11 or 12, for a suggested minimum donation of £10 per tree.

A team of volunteer collectors and vans will collect trees from the areas surrounding the Rainbow Hub, which includes Mawdesley, Chorley, Horwich, Blackrod, Shevington, Ormskirk, Scarisbrick, Hesketh Bank, Croston, Longton, Leyland, Bamber Bridge and more.

Tree collections can be booked between Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, January 7 online via www.rainbowhub.org or phone the Mawdesley-based centre on 01704 823276.

All donations will be used to help Rainbow Hub continue to support children and young people with physical and neurological disabilities.

If you have a van and a little time to spare to assist with the collections, contact Emma Parish on 01704 823276 or email e.parish@rainbowhub.org.