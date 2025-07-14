Urgent search underway for missing Penwortham man last seen at Chorley Hospital

An urgent appeal has been launched to help locate a missing Penwortham man who was last seen at Chorley Hospital.

Kenneth Davies, 46 - who is also known as Kenny - was spotted at the hospital at around 9am today, but he has not been seen since.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Kenneth Davies was last seen at Chorley Hospital
Kenneth Davies was last seen at Chorley Hospital

Kenneth is described as of medium build with short greying hair and a short grey beard.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, light green shorts, white socks and black trainers.

He was also carrying a black plastic Foot Asylum bag.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Kenny, or who has information about his whereabouts, to come forward immediately.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0493 of July 14.

