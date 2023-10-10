News you can trust since 1886
Urgent search launched for missing Darwen man, 60, who walks with limp

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 60-year-old man from Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:43 BST
Michael Young was last seen in Blackburn Road at around 5.45pm on Monday (October 9).

The 60-year-old is 5ft 10ins tall and bald. He has a mole on the left upper lip and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a white and green shirt, black coat, dark blue jeans and black crocs.

Michael Young was last seen in Blackburn Road, Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)Michael Young was last seen in Blackburn Road, Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“We need you to call 999 immediately if you see him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“For non-immediate sightings or if you have any information whatsoever about Michael please call 101, quoting log 1420 of October 9.”