Michael Young was last seen in Blackburn Road at around 5.45pm on Monday (October 9).

The 60-year-old is 5ft 10ins tall and bald. He has a mole on the left upper lip and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing a white and green shirt, black coat, dark blue jeans and black crocs.

Michael Young was last seen in Blackburn Road, Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We need you to call 999 immediately if you see him,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.