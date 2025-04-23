Urgent search for missing Blackburn girl, 15, believed to be with 19-year-old man
Tiegan Preece was last seen at about 8pm on April 20.
The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 5in tall, with a slim build and ginger hair.
She was wearing a green coat with a fur hood, black leggings and Lilo & Stitch trainers when she went missing.
Lancashire Police believe Tiegan may be with 19-year-old Alfie Speed, also known as Bancroft.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1373 of April 20.