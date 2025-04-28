Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly man in his 70s was bitten by a German Shepherd in Kew Woods.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after an elderly man was bitten by a dog in Southport on Thursday (April 24)

At around 10.00am, a man in his 70s was walking his dog in Kew Woods when a German Shepherd, who was with its owner, went to bite the dog and then bit the elderly man when he intervened.

The owner and his German Shepherd walked away from the scene through Dobbie's car park. The victim sustained several bites on his wrist man and received treatment in hospital for his injuries. He is now recovering at home.

Kew Woods, Southport. | Hornbeam Arts via Fiickr CC 2.0

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the dog and its owner, who is described as white man in his 70s, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or knows who the German Shepherd’s owner is to please contact us as a matter of urgency.“

“The victim sustained several puncture wounds to his wrist and was in distress. It is imperative that we find the dog so it cannot harm anyone else.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact @MerPolCC on X or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with reference 25000331494. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.