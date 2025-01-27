Urgent search continues for missing teenage boy who has links to Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 12:47 BST
An urgent search continues for a missing teenager who has links to Blackpool.

Peter was reported missing from the Nottingham city centre area after he was last seen at around 12.15pm on Monday, January 6.

He is described as approximately 6ft tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.

Missing Peter has links to BlackpoolMissing Peter has links to Blackpool
Missing Peter has links to Blackpool | Nottinghamshire Police

Peter was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”

If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 413 of January 6.

