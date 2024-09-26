Urgent search continues for missing Burnley girl, 13, last seen near railway station five days ago
Jessica was reported missing from the Burnley area on Saturday.
The 13-year-old was last seen at Leeds Central railway station at around 6.45pm that day.
Officers on Thursday released new CCTV images of Jessica as their search for the young girl continued.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have been making enquiries offline to find Jessica since she was reported as missing, and earlier this week, we asked for your help online.
“If you see Jessica, phone 999.”
Jessica is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with sandy coloured hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and black Nike trainers. She was also carrying a brown cross-body bag.
Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0845 of September 21.
