Urgent police appeal issued to find missing Great Harwood girl, 15

Jodie Woods was last seen at approximately 8 am on Friday morning in the Grimshaw Street area of Great Harwood.

Thought to have possibly been in the Manchester Arndale vicinity yesterday, May 29, police are becoming 'very concerned' for the teenager's welfare.

She was last seen wearing a short purple and red bomber jacket without a hood, black leggings and dark blue Nike trainers.

A spokesperson said: "She was last seen at around 8am Friday morning in the Grimshaw Street area of the town and was wearing a short purple and red bomber jacket without a hood, black leggings and dark blue Nike trainers.

"We are very concerned for Jodie’s welfare and need to find her. She may have been in the vicinity of the Arndale Centre in Manchester on Saturday, May 29.

"Jodie is described as white, around 6ft 2ins and of large build. She may be wearing a long, black wig styled in a side ponytail and has braces on her teeth.

"Aside from Great Harwood, Jodie also has links to Accrington.

Jodie went missing form Great Harwood on Friday. Photo: Lancs Police