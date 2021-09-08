Urgent appeal to find man spotted with 'potential injuries to face and stomach' in Accrington

Police were called after the man was spotted near The Commercial pub in Church Street at around 1pm on Tuesday, September 7.

He was last seen close to the Mace Convenience Store in Eddleston Street.

"Officers are now searching the area as he may need medical assistance," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen this man? Police are trying to find him after he was spotted with a potential injury to his face and stomach in Accrington. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, has been described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 585 of September 7.

Alternatively, police are asking the man to contact them if he sees this appeal.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.