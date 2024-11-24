Urgent appeal launched to find missing woman, 21, last seen in Blackpool two days ago
Chloe Judge was last seen on Jeffrey Square at around midday on Friday, November 22.
The 21-year-old hasn’t been heard from since around 3:25am today (November 24).
She was subsequently reported missing this morning, with police carrying out enquiries offline in an attempt to find her.
Officers have since launched a public appeal to help find Chloe as they are “really concerned about her”.
Chloe was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue joggers and black trainers.
She is described as 5ft 4in tall, with shoulder-length, mousey-coloured hair and blue eyes.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Chloe.
If you have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0180 of November 24.