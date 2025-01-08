Urgent appeal for missing teenage boy who has links to Blackpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peter was reported missing from the Nottingham city centre area after he was last seen at around 12.15pm on Monday.
He is described as approximately 6ft tall, of medium build with dark brown hair.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Peter was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.”
If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 413 of January 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.