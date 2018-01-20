UPDATED: Family pleads for missing Michael Brookes to get in touch

Friends and family of missing 19-year-old Michael Brookes have pleaded again for him to get in touch - one week since he vanished.

Michael was last seen around 2am on Sunday (January 14) in Avenham Park, Preston, with a friend. He left the park alone and has not been seen since.

An intensive search has been going on all week, with his desperate family inviting everyone to help join in the hunt in the Avenham Park area on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Sadly Michael was not found despite their efforts and a major police operation.

A Facebook page dedicated to the search said Michael’s mother was “heartbroken” and the last week had been “the worst of our lives.”

A post on Sunday pleaded for the teenager to make contact.

Michael, of Preston, is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Inspector Patrick Worden, of Preston Police, said: “Michael has been missing for a number of days now and we are very concerned for his welfare. “Officers, with the support of specialist teams from the region, have conducted searches across the area Michael was last seen and we remain hopeful of finding him. “If you saw him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately.”

Call police on 101.