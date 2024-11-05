A man injured in a suspected gas explosion at a home in Preston remains in a serious condition on a hospital burns unit, say police.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.20pm on Saturday, after the blast ripped through a terraced home in Gillett Street.

The scene of the explosion in Gillett Street, Preston on Saturday evening | LEP

Man suffers serious burns

Police and fire crews found the the back wall of the end-terrace completely destroyed in the blast, leaving the inside of the home exposed. A window at the front had also been blown out due to the force, causing a large crack in the brickwork.

Lancashire Police said a man inside the home at the time of the blast was taken to hospital and has since been discharged from A&E and transferred to the burns unit for further treatment. His dog was also rescued from the wrecked home.

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

Cause of blast

The force said an investigation into the gas blast is still underway, but confirmed the cause was related to a gas appliance and not an issue with the gas supply.

Gas company Cadent visited the scene on Sunday and said checks confirmed the local gas network “did not contribute” to the explosion.

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

Evacuated neighbours unable to return home

A number of properties were evacuated and some neighbours have not been able to return home due to fears the building is structurally unsafe. They will not be able to return home until tomorrow at the earliest, said police.

Officers remain at the scene and will keep watch around the clock over the next few days to secure the home and prevent anyone from entering the damaged property.

It is feared the home might have to be demolished due to the extent of the damaged caused by the blast.

Emergency crews in Gillett Street, Preston checking the safety of properties after a suspected gas explosion | nw

“We thought it was an earthquake!”

A woman who lives directly behind the property on Curwen Street said: “I heard the explosion and the house shook.

“I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was an earthquake at first. We ran out of the house and everyone was hanging out of their windows to see what was going on.

“We have a window in the back garden that was blown out and our trampoline was broken. I can’t imagine how loud it was for the neighbours.”

A cordon was put in place following the incident while the scene was made safe and residents were evacuated from their homes.

Another neighbour living behind the property said the force of the blast was “incredible”.

“All of my pictures on the wall in the back room fell off and all of our power went out,” he said.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation should call 101, quoting log number 1500 of November 2.