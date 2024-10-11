Update issued on saga surrounding Preston landmark building's transformation into a swanky 60-bed hotel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The vision to turn the former Post Office building in Birley Street into a swanky £15m hotel and wedding venue named after one of PNE’s greatest players has been ongoing since 2016, when Preston Council sold the Grade-II listed site to Liverpool-based Signature Living.
But things came to a holt in 2022 when the company hit financial problems and Manchester-based Kroll Advisory began the administration process.
What’s happening?
Now Kroll has issued an Administrator's Progress Report to Companies House, which explains some of the delays and what is happening.
The report states that the secured creditors are continuing to fund the development of the hotel, with the aim of completing the work on the property, with plans for the money to be redeemed via a fixed charge upon the sale of the property.
It says that “discussions are ongoing with interested parties”, but there are “a number of outstanding matters in relation to building control sign off and the fire strategy which continue to hinder progress with the development.”
It adds: “The Company has submitted a planning application that addresses the various issues around building control and fire strategy, which in turn should make the Property more attractive to interested parties, if planning approval is obtained.”
It also stated: “There was a delay in appointing a selling agent, due to the ongoing issues with building control and the fire strategy, in addition to delays obtaining information and documentation for the building works that had been completed to date.”
Costs
There has also been an update on the costs incurred since the administration process began. During the 12 month Reporting Period to September, the construction costs totalled £31,935 and during the Cumulative Period the construction costs totalled £1,051,979.
The Joint Administrators paid ADNC Projects Limited £7,522 in respect of repairs to the roof at the hotel and Berry's £3,550 in respect of a planning application for updated floorplans that were incurred in December 2023.
Furthermore, the Joint Administrators also paid £5,571 to Venture Management Consulting Ltd for project management services at the Hotel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.