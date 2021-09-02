Update after large fire breaks out at White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe

Two fire engines were initially sent to the scene at around 4.25pm on Wednesday, September 1.

Once at the scene, four more fire engines were requested to help extinguish a pile of industrial waste that was well alight.

Smoke could be seen from miles around and nearby residents in the area were asked to close windows and doors as a precaution.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used four water jets and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

The number of fire engines was reduced to three at 9pm, with crews checking for hot spots for most of the evening.

A road closure which was implemented on Northgate remained in place until 7.30am this morning (September 2).

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

