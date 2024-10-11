Up to 600 homes in this area of Preston could be affected by a failed Government scheme - this is what to do
Charity National Energy Action (NEA) want to hear from people living in the Fishwick area who had external wall insulation work carried out under the Government’s £1 billion Home Energy Saving Programme between January and June 2013. The scheme, which was launched in September 2008, was aimed at helping families in more deprived areas cut their energy bills permanently - but has led to mass problems of damp and mould.
Problems
However, there were problems because of those installations, and real concerns about the quality of some of the work. The contractor, Ecogen, went into liquidation soon after the work was completed and without the problems being remedied. Ofgem received complaints from 62 households who were offered remedial work in 2017 but NEA say there remain a lot of homes in need of repair since that work was undertaken. They say these homes left behind have continued to deteriorate and raised significant health and safety issues for the occupants.
MP involvement
Preston MP Mark Hendrick approached National Energy Action (NEA) in 2019 to help secure funding for a remedial scheme, and after what he described as “a long battle with various government departments”. Since 2020 NEA have been working in partnership with local firms Seddon Construction and Aldrock to start remedial work.
Surveys
So far 60 homes have been repaired, and now NEA is undertaking surveys across Fishwick to fully understand the scale of the remaining problem and the likely costs of putting every affected home right. The Post has been told that between 200 and 600 properties in the area could be affected.
Having a survey completed does not guarantee your property will have works done as the charity is still trying to source funding to complete the works.
The charity said: “Although over 60 properties had work done to put problems right many others have had to live with the consequences. A scheme that should have helped people has left some of them worse off. We do not think that is right. We know that, done well, insulation makes homes warmer, healthier, and affordable and we have funding available to put right failed insulation in some of the affected households in Fishwick. We will now work with the people in Fishwick to design a project that avoids the mistakes of the past.
“We know that we cannot solve all the problems caused in 2013, but we hope to make things better for some of the worst affected households. Whilst we can’t yet be onsite, we are available to help and assist the residents living in the local community.”
How to get in touch
NEA Resident and Community Liaison Officer, Taz Ali, is available to help and assist residents with further information about the project and NEA’s next steps. He can also provide advice and support with energy bills, making claims for benefits, fuel debt or energy efficiency advice.
Email: [email protected]Tel: 07541 100431
