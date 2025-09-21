University of Central Lancashire opens new creative hub to tap into £124bn industry

UCLan

The University of Lancashire has opened its Young Creative Centre in order to inspire the next generation of artists.

The University of Lancashire has officially opened its Young Creative Centre (YCC), a new facility designed to nurture artistic talent among young people across the county. The centre aims to provide specialist creative workshops for secondary school and further education students, with support from the University’s School of Arts and Media.

Drawing on a model established by the University’s Young Scientist Centre, launched in 2015, the YCC seeks to boost engagement with creative subjects by offering access to professional equipment and expertise.

The centre has delivered STEM workshops to over 18,000 young people and will now offer hands-on learning in areas such as printmaking, fashion, media literacy, animation, illustration, and publishing. The YCC will work in partnership with The Harris, Preston’s lead cultural hub, and the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers, which joins as a national partner.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Baldwin said: “The creative industries add £124 billion to the UK economy and they are a key sector that will help drive growth in the coming years. We want to inspire the next generation of talent to take up these subjects so we have the skilled workforce needed for the UK to continue to lead in this area.”

Lily Taylor, 15, from Penwortham Girls’ High School, attended the launch and said: “It’s great to see some of the activities we can take part in during the workshops and learn more about the study and career options an interest in creative subjects can lead to.”

Fellow student Helena McLintic, also 15, added: “Attending workshops at the Young Creative Centre would boost my confidence in seeing a future in the arts as a possible career, not just a hobby. I’m most excited about developing my digital media and upcycling skills.”

Emma Mitchell, head of art and photography at Penwortham Girls, said: “The Young Creative Centre will provide many opportunities for creative students to build on what they learn at school and show them how these skills can be applied in the wider world. It also exposes them to specialist skills and facilities that aren’t available in schools.”

The YCC was officially opened by Professor Baldwin, Professor Peter Lloyd, Dean of the School of Arts and Media, Mayor of Preston Councillor Sue Whittam, Councillor Anna Hindle, and Professor David Ferry PRE, President of the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers.

Professor Ferry said: “The YCC at the University of Lancashire should act as the essential portal to develop the imagination and stimulate invention. It is just the place young creative minds can start to develop skills and attitudes that may last a lifetime. The Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers is proud to be a leading partner in this significant initiative.”

Schools and other providers can book workshops starting 3 November. Further details are available on the Young Creative Centre website.