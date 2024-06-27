United Utilities say they are working 'as quickly as possible' to restore water supply after burst main in Brunshaw Road in Burnley
Police have closed the road while teams work to repair the damage. A spokesman for United Utilities said: “The burst water main is impacting water supply to customers in the area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.
“Our teams are working to repair the main and restore water supply and we apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.”
The road is closed from Ridge Avenue to Brownhill Avenue. Unity College is among those affected by the burst main and has closed to students for the day. Aimie Bell was on her way home from work when she saw water pouring down the carriageway and the road ‘exploding.’ She said: “There was sand everywhere then I heard an exploding noise, it was like something from a disaster film.”
