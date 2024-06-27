United Utilities say they are working 'as quickly as possible' to restore water supply after burst main in Brunshaw Road in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Jun 2024, 13:01 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Residents impacted by the burst water main in Burnley’s Brunshaw Road have been given an assurance that United Utilities are working ‘as quickly as possible’ to repair the damage.

Police have closed the road while teams work to repair the damage. A spokesman for United Utilities said: “The burst water main is impacting water supply to customers in the area who may be experiencing no water or low pressure.

Read More
Former student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College in running for Miss Great...

“Our teams are working to repair the main and restore water supply and we apologise for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Aimie Bell took this image of the damage caused to Brunshaw Road in Burnley by a burst water main today.Aimie Bell took this image of the damage caused to Brunshaw Road in Burnley by a burst water main today.
Aimie Bell took this image of the damage caused to Brunshaw Road in Burnley by a burst water main today.

The road is closed from Ridge Avenue to Brownhill Avenue. Unity College is among those affected by the burst main and has closed to students for the day. Aimie Bell was on her way home from work when she saw water pouring down the carriageway and the road ‘exploding.’ She said: “There was sand everywhere then I heard an exploding noise, it was like something from a disaster film.”

Related topics:United UtilitiesResidentsBurnleyPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.