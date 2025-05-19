United Utilities issue warning to Lancastrians as warm spell continues
For Water Saving Week the water company is urging residents to use water wisely during the prolonged period of hot weather.
The lack of rainfall has led to lower than usual reservoir levels with regional reservoir levels being 69 per cent full, compared to over 90 per cent this time last year.
The company has provided some tips about how water can easily be saved around the home.
They include:
Install a water butt to collect rainwater to switch from tap to rainwater for the garden.
Water your plants close to the roots, early in the morning or evening when shaded to reduce evaporation.
Mulching flower beds significantly helps retain water in the soil by reducing evaporation and creating a protective layer.
