A crucial step forward has been made in the journey to restore one of Lancashire’s most recognisable Victorian structures.

Corporation Park in Preston New Road in Blackburn, is registered by Historic England as a park and garden of special historical interest. It’s conservatory dates back to 1900 but has been in a sad state for some time, regularly attracting vandals.

In March 2024, it was announced that Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council and Historic England had allocated almost £137,000 to the conservatory through a ‘Repair to Heritage at Risk’. Now, a team led by local architectural and heritage consultancy business, Buttress, has been appointed to undertake surveys on the structure, and they will be looking at how best it can be used in the future.

Millions

This is a crucial step to the restoration of the Conservatory which is likely to cost millions of pounds. Having the appropriate consultancy work and surveys completed will identify the full cost of the work, so that an informed bid can be submitted to obtain the funding required to bring the Conservatory back to its former glory.

Councillor Jim Smith, Karen Heverin from Historic England, Council Leader Phil Riley, Chief Executive Denise Park, Nicola Beswick and Tony Hopwood from Corporation Park Supporters Group, Councillor Quesir Mahmood, Representative from Corporation Park Supporters Group and Councillor Julie Gunn | BwD Council

One of world’s rareist plants

To enable the required building survey work to be undertaken, the council has had to remove plants and trees from the Conservatory, including a plant called the cycad. An ancient gymnosperm, or cone bearing plant, it’s one of the rarest plants on earth. It was donated to the Conservatory over 100 years ago by Kew Gardens in London; and thanks to Myerscough College, it has a new temporary home where it is thriving in its new surroundings.

Susanna Brandon, Curriculum Area Manager for Greenspace at Myerscough College said: “I was approached to ask if the horticulture team at Myerscough could temporarily home one of its most valuable specimens. Cycads are described as ‘living fossils’ as they survived the ice age, dinosaurs and asteroids.

“We have played our part in its historic journey, as it was rehomed in our educational glasshouse where we look forward to seeing it thrive under our care until it can be rehomed in the refurbished palm house. This is a wonderful opportunity for students and staff at the college to have access to such a specimen. We are delighted to be able to support Blackburn with Darwen Council with this and future horticultural projects once the Palm House is restored to its former glory.”

The cycad will remain under the care of Myerscough’s horticulture staff and students until the restoration works at Corporation Park Conservatory are completed. Cuttings from as many of the other plants and palms have been taken too, to ensure that they can be re-planted once the Conservatory is back up and running.

Reassurance for the community

Councillor Jim Smith, Executive Member for Environment and Communities said: “I’m so glad that the work on the Conservatory is pushing ahead. I know everyone is keen to see this project through, so I hope this reassures the community that we are fully committed to a transformational restoration of the Conservatory.”

Historic England’s Karen Heverin said: “We’re pleased to see this vital step forward in the restoration journey of Corporation Park Conservatory. This historic structure is an important part of Blackburn’s heritage, and these detailed surveys will help pave the way for its thoughtful and comprehensive restoration. Historic England is committed to supporting the council in safeguarding this remarkable Victorian conservatory for future generations.

Nicola Beswick, Chair of Corporation Park Supporters Group said: “This is a culmination of many years work from Corporation Park Supporters Group and the council, and we are incredibly happy to see progress, especially as 2025 is the 125 year anniversary of the Conservatory first opening. This is the final step before a funding bid for the full restoration is applied for and we look forward to supporting that process.”

All surveys are due to be completed by May 2025.