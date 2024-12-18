State-of-the-art radiation therapy equipment at a Lancashire cancer centre has been reducing treatment times for patients since being installed earlier this year.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals’ Rosemere Cancer Centre at Royal Preston Hospital upgraded one of its radiation therapy machines in the summer, taking receipt of the UK’s first Elekta Harmony linear accelerator (also known as a Linac).

Radiotherapy is given to treat cancer and reduce the risk of it coming back in the future, and to control cancer symptoms. It works by directing X-rays at the tumour, however, normal cells within or near to the treated area will also be affected, but they are usually able to recover.

The new Linac is more precise, meaning normal cells are less likely to be affected. Early data shows that time patients spend in the machine has reduced by 17.6 per cent over other Linacs at the hospital, which means the oncology department can dedicate more time to individualised patient care, in turn improving outcomes.

Jayne Fletcher, treatment delivery team leader at Rosemere Cancer Centre, said: “This Linac is a significant upgrade for the hospital’s oncology department, offering us a machine that is improving patient care and enhancing our clinical workflow. We chose the Elekta Harmony for multiple reasons; firstly, its precision and versatility; and secondly, we were particularly attracted by its ‘fast-track’ feature which is designed to reduce set up time and reduce overall time slots.

“The design of the machine gives better access to people with mobility issues and there are more modern features such as a touchscreen monitor which help the team complete a quicker patient setup. As someone who has worked with these machines for 20 years, this is the biggest change in machine design from the manufacturer that I have seen.

“Since we went clinical with the Harmony machine, we have reduced our patient time slots by four minutes. It means our patients are also happier due to spending less time on the machine and it has allowed us to elevate the standard of care in our radiotherapy department and, ultimately, improve outcomes for our patients. There has also been so much positive feedback from the staff.”