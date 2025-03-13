The ‘UK’s coolest office’ - complete with its own three-storey slide - could be yours.

Evolution House in Caxton Road, Fulwood, Preston, was reimagined in a £3.5m renovation by EKM in 2017, and has featured on TV for its funky fit-out. Now it’s available for rent - at a whopping £27,083 per month.

When the Post visited soon after its opening, not only could employees choose a slide over the stairs, but they could hold meetings inside an Airstream caravan for meetings, hang out on deck chairs, and play games consoles and Nerf guns. There was also table tennis, a gym, a 120-seater auditorium and free breakfasts from the industrial-sized kitchen.

The three-storey slide inside the former EKM HQ | NW

At the time, EKM managing director Antony Chesworth said: “I want people to come to work with a smile on their face. Life’s too short. I want everyone at EKM to love what they’re doing. Can you love what you do working in a white box with one window and a brew kitty?”

EKM, the UK’s leading independent e-commerce platform, was acquired by technology group ClearCourse in 2021. It is understood that the Preston office, which originally housed 85 staff, was recently closed and no jobs were lost as a direct result. ClearCourse has offices in London and Manchester.

Deckchairs and Airstream caravan for meetings | NW

Details

In total, the office is more than 21,000 sq ft in size and is equipped with high-speed internet, air conditioning, energy-efficient systems, fire suppression, military grade data centre capabilities and premium meeting rooms.

There is also a 115-space car park and it is close to the M6 and amenities including Asda, Costa Coffee and Aldi.