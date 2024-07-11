UK's biggest family the Radfords delight fans by revealing their TV return
Sue and Noel Radford have said their popular Channel 5 show, 22 Kids and Counting, will be returning for a new series. The popular reality series which launched in February 2021 gives an insight into the bustling life of the Morecambe-based couple, their brood, and their grandchildren.
Updating their followers on Instagram and Sue, 48, and Noel, 53, couldn't contain their enthusiasm.
They said: "We have an announcement!
“We're so excited to share the news that 22 Kids and Counting will be back on your screens from Sunday the 21st July, on @channel5_tv at 8pm!
“We can't wait to share everything we've been up to, and we hope you all enjoy watching."
After the first series - which had just four episodes in it - performed well, Channel 5 commissioned a 10-episode second season, which was broadcast in 2022.They went on to commission a third series, which included a Christmas special aired in December 2023. The fourth season began airing in January 2024, but fans were left disappointed when it stopped after six episodes.
Fans of the show can look forward tothe new series covering cover some big changes in the family's life - including the moment Sue and Noel's daughter Millie got engaged and Katie's pregnancy announcement.
