The big rusty pole in Cinderford, Gloucestershire

Tourist attractions have always been either grand, impressive, or thought-provoking in some way. And then the internet came along. Websites like TripAdvisor are flooded with reviews for local 'attractions' which likely raise more than a few eyebrows.

Car park tunnels, a hole in a wall, and a big rusty pole are just some of the sensations that have cropped up online thanks to people largely reviewing them online in jest. And there's likely one in your area not to far form where you like.

One which has recently cropped up is the big rusty pole in Cinderford, Gloucestershire that has become am major tourist attraction. Reviewers have described the structure as "breathtaking", "ornate", "mysterious" - as well as "soul enriching", "mesmeric" and "transcendental".

When searching for attractions in Cinderford, viewers of the rusty pole are promised not to be disappointed - as it is currently rated the fourth best (out of 11) points of interest in the quaint town on the edge of the Forest of Dean.

The pole on Littledean Road in in Cinderford, Glos.

According to Tripadvisor, the pole was only beaten by Mallards Pike, a "beautiful lakeside" which stands at number one, and Littledean Jail, an 18th Century prison housing.

But the rankings state taking a trip to the pole is better than attending the Palace Cinema - which has been around since 1910 - as well as Elton Carp Lakes and a paint and pottery studio.

And this isn't the only review like that has has surfaced. over in Ilkeston Derbyshire, the town's top-rated tourist attraction is a Nat|West cashpoint.

The NatWest branch in Ilkeston

The cashpoint outranks the Ilkeston War Memorial, local parks, and the Erewash Museum to take the crown and it seems polular due to a neighbouring wall which has a hole in it.

One reviewer, Jonathan D, said: “An architectural masterpiece, the design and quality of finish is something to behold. We visited on a dull and dreary Saturday morning and managed to get some one-on-one time with the hole that had clearly been recently visited by royalty.” Bude, in Cornwall, features a weird one too. It's local Sainsbury's features a plastic 70m (230ft) tunnel which links the car park to the store. And it has become famous as the highest-rated attraction in the popular seaside resort.

The Bude tunnel next to Sainsbury's in Bude, Cornwall.

One visitor even posted that although they've travelled through Europe and North America, that the tunnel was 'magnificent' and 'sheer beauty.'

Over in Woking, a Pizza Express restaurant became a hit after Prince Andrew claimed to have attended a children's party at this location on the day he was accussed of having sex with a 17-year-old trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. This came to light at the same time he claimed he didn't sweat.

After his claims, TripAdvisor was flooded with reviews poking fun at Andrew. One reviewer even claimed that the food was so good, that he was surprised he didn't sweat himself.