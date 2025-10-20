Pinterest is down for many users as it becomes latest social media app hit by outages 🚨🚨

Pinterest is down for many users.

The social media platform is still disrupted.

But when were the problems first reported.

A popular social media service is facing disruptions this afternoon with users unable to access it. Pinterest is experiencing issues following the mass internet outage earlier.

Users are reporting problems with the app and finding that it is not working on Monday (October 20) afternoon. It comes after the Amazon Web Service technical issue caused major problems this morning.

Despite the AWS outage being resolved, issues are being reported on major apps including Snapchat. The disruption has not hit Pinterest’s service, according to Downdetector.

Is Pinterest down right now?

Users over on Downdetector started reporting problems with the social media app just before 1pm British time. It came after AWS had said that it had resolved the earlier issues.

Reports on the website have continued to rise in recent hours reaching a peak around 3pm. Over on other social media platforms, like X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest users are sharing that it is “down” for them.

One wrote: “Pinterest down…. suddenly I can’t do art.” Another wrote: “But like seriously how is a site like Pinterest down are we serious.”

What happened with AWS?

The problem with AWS has been resolved, but it did warn that it could take time for it all to resolve. Snapchat has millions of users around the world and the fixes may take longer to come into effect, compared to smaller websites and apps.

AWS offers cloud-computing and APIs services for major websites and apps for huge companies like Snapchat. The problem was identified as being: “Significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.”

While the services are starting to return, AWS added: “We recommend customers retry failed requests. While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process.”

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .