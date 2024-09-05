A pub chain with sites in Lancashire is offering customers pints for just £2 in September to mark the end of summer.

Greene King pub-goers will be able to enjoy a pint for a mere £2 to mark the end of summer at more than 700+ venues across the UK.

For two weeks, select pints will be two quid, and anyone who visits a participating Greene King pub between September 4 and 18 can take advantage of the offer.

Each participating pub will have a draught pint on offer for just £2. Brands include Amstel, Carlsberg, Carling, Fosters and Tennent’s.

Olivia Robertson, Head of Marketing, for Greene King pubs, said: “While we can’t guarantee that the Great British weather will get any better, we can guarantee good times ahead with our £2 Pint offer to toast the season and give reason for friends and family to gather socially before the end of summer at any one of our 700+ pubs nationwide.

“High street shops enjoy an end of summer sale – so why not your favourite local Greene King pub too.

“As always, our Greene King staff will be happy to serve all of our guests responsibly.”

Sites in the county include the Victoria Hotel in St Annes, the Fleece Inn in Penwortham and the Farmers Arms in Blackpool.

The choice of beverage is based on individual pubs - visit your local pub, with photo ID, to find out which product is included in the offer.

For a full list of participating pubs, and T&Cs for your £2 pint, visit: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/deals/2-pound-pints