Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A building site that triggered a bizarre planning debate has gone on the market.

For £350,000, agent Armistead Barnett is offering for sale a 4.64-acre plot of private woodland in Walton-le-Dale, which has planning permission for a single bungalow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agent says: "Set in an unique woodland position within an established residential area, the dwelling will benefit from panoramic views of Holland Wood with views over the River Darwen to the northern perimeter."

Why has this been controversial?

Permission for a bungalow on the site was originally granted in 1971 by the now defunct Preston Rural District Council, with initial work started shortly afterwards. But no time limits were applied to the planning permission, and more than half a century later, new plans for a smaller bungalow with detached double garage were tabled with South Ribble Borough Council.

Biological Heritage Site

South Ribble planning committee members were told that it was “unlikely” that development would be allowed in such a sensitive location today– because the woodland is both a designated biological heritage site and lies within the greenbelt. However, the authority’s planning officers recommended that the proposal be approved – on the basis that it was better than the larger building that could appear if they opposed it.

Planning case officer Catherine Lewis said that the authority would have “little control” over the so-called “fallback position” if the 50-year-old permission was implemented – because no conditions had been attached to it at the time.

The woodland plot for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the new application, future “permitted development” rights – allowing some types of extension without further planning permission – would be denied. Other environmental safeguards – including recommendations to protect habitats – would also be put in place.

"Chewing asbestos"

The plans were eventually passed, with Councillor Barrie Yates likening the development to ‘chewing asbestos’ – claiming that it was something that might not have been frowned upon in the 1970s, but should not be countenanced today.