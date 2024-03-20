Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular UK bakery chain Greggs has been forced to shut a number of its stores after an issue with their IT system disrupted card payments.

Customers this morning either found their local branches closed or operating on a cash-only basis, with Greggs issuing a statement reading: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

