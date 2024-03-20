UK bakery chain Greggs forced to close numerous stores due to IT issue affecting card payments
and live on Freeview channel 276
Popular UK bakery chain Greggs has been forced to shut a number of its stores after an issue with their IT system disrupted card payments.
Customers this morning either found their local branches closed or operating on a cash-only basis, with Greggs issuing a statement reading: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."
The card payment issue at Greggs, which operates 22 branches across Preston, Blackpool, and South Ribble, follows similar outages at Sainsbury's and Tesco on Saturday last weekend, and at McDonald's last Friday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.