A teacher who helped thousands of Prestonians to dance has died aged 92.

Barbara Saunders Jones ran her self-titled dance school from the 1960s in Fulwood and Broughton, with 200 pupils enrolled at any one time for classes in ballet, tap and modern. Many of her students would go on to have careers in dance, with some even enrolling with the Royal Ballet School in London.

"She was really, really popular. There must be thousands of people in Preston who knew her", said son Don. "She was very eloquent and had a lovely character, but was probably quite strict at times because ballet is very disciplined."

Barbara with some of her pupils.

Barbara's love of dancing started at a young age and as a young girl living in Altrincham, was soon on stage at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, which is where she met her husband Robert (Bobby).

Bobby, an opera singer, had an Equity card which allowed him to work in acting roles, and it wasn't long before Barbara got one too as she took on choreography work for productions including many at Preston's Charter Theatre.

After Bobby's retirement, the couple could be regularly seen as extras on top ITV shows, including Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Don, a former journalist from Caton, said: "They'd be in the Rovers or the Woolpack. Quite often I'd see them sitting together and I never got used to it."

Barbara with her husband Bobby.

Barbara was also years ahead of her time in running adult keep fit classes to music, and in more recent years became a keen golfer and crown green bowler. She remained physically fit to the end, passing away just before Christmas at a Preston care home.

She leaves two sons, Don and David, three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Bobby and son Roger both predeceased her.