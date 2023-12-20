A head teacher who taught thousands of Bamber Bridge youngsters has died days before his 85th birthday.

Tributes have been paid to Ellis Martland, who spearheaded St Saviour's C of E Primary School in Church Road, for nearly 30 years.

Mr Martland, who was born and raised in Burscough, joined the school in 1966, and shortly afterwards became one of Lancashire's youngest head teachers when he succeeded Mr Goddard.

During his time at the school, he was known for playing his guitar in assemblies, encouraging animal visits to the school and and organising trips to Belgium.

His daughter Fiona Nicholson said she's been touched by memories people have shared of her father, after breaking the news of his death on social media.

She said: "So many people have shared their memories of him.

"They've spoken about snowball fights and assemblies and that he was a brilliant teacher.

"There's one lady I know who said he made such a profound difference to her life - his kindness and compassion.

"Another man said his career in astronomy is rooted in my dad buying him a poster as a child that he put on his bedroom wall.

Ellis and Jean Martland on their wedding day

Fiona, an English teacher, added: "He loved what he did, he loved Bamber Bridge and he loved the kids. He was such a clever man, so capable. He could paint, play music, he was very good at sport."

Infact Mr Martland had been a semi-professional footballer until breaking his leg, but carried on his love of the game by becoming a FA-qualified coach, working on Wednesday evenings at Penwortham Holme. He was also an avid Burscough FC and Manchester United fan.

Mr Martland left St Saviour's in 1993 to work at Edge Hill.

Away from teaching, he enjoyed travelling with his wife of 63 years, Jean, growing his own vegetables at his bungalow in Much Hoole, and socialising at the Smithy Inn.

The late Ellis Martland

In his later years he battled with dementia, and the family have set up a Justgiving page to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 22 at Burscough Crematorium, the day of his 85th birthday.