This week the city council has received applications to convert an old pub into bedsits and an old hotel into flats.
There are also plans to build new homes on vacant parcels of land, as well as changes to retail shops.
To find out more about what's planned in your area, check out the pages below.
1. John Smith wants permission to convert the former Ribbleside Pub building in Broadgate from one dwelling into a to a 12-bed house of multiple occupation.
John Smith wants permission to convert the former Ribbleside Pub building in Broadgate from one dwelling into a to a 12-bed house of multiple occupation. Photo: Google
2. Ismail Patel is seeking permission to build one dwelling on land adjacent to 27 George Street, Preston.
Ismail Patel is seeking permission to build one dwelling on land adjacent to 27 George Street, Preston. Photo: Google
3. Retrospective permission is being sought to change the use of the first, second and attic space floors from a hotel to 16 self-contained apartments.
All apartments have been occupied since April 2023.
Retrospective permission is being sought to change the use of the first, second and attic space floors from a hotel to 16 self-contained apartments.
All apartments have been occupied since April 2023. Photo: Lineneed Ltd/Preston Council
4. An application has been submitted to change the use of this property from a betting office to retail shop, with a replacement shop front with roller shutter.
An application has been submitted to change the use of this property from a betting office to retail shop, with a replacement shop front with roller shutter. Photo: Google