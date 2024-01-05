The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England.

Fourteen care homes in Lancashire have been given new Care Quality Commission (CQC) scores in the past month.

The CQC gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England, rating how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

A service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.

Social care providers

Social care services in the area were also rated:

• Carepoint HC: Good, last inspected on November 22.

• Charter House Resource Centre CIC: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 8.

• Pendle Support Limited: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 8.

• Complete Care Services Rossendale: Good, last inspected on December 4.

For more details on the care homes and how they fared, see the pages below

