News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Stanley House's wedding marquee and new homes: 6 South Ribble planning applications registered this week

It's still a busy time of year for planning officers.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:37 GMT

Plans of all kinds are still flowing into the offices of South Ribble Borough Council, days before Christmas.

Among those registered this week are plans for new homes on a poultry farm, hopes to turn a family home into a childen's care facility, and bosses at Stanley House in Mellor want to extend the permission for their wedding marquee.

To find out more about new plans in your area, click on the pages below.

Verity Woolley has applied for permission in principle to build up to two houses on land adjacent to 329 Dunkirk Lane.

1. Verity Woolley has applied for permission in principle to build up to two houses on land adjacent to 329 Dunkirk Lane.

Verity Woolley has applied for permission in principle to build up to two houses on land adjacent to 329 Dunkirk Lane. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mr S Natha has applied for permission to install an external extractor flue at the former Rico's takeaway premises.

2. Mr S Natha has applied for permission to install an external extractor flue at the former Rico's takeaway premises.

Mr S Natha has applied for permission to install an external extractor flue at the former Rico's takeaway premises. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mr Pappy Olushola Akinyemi is seeking permission to use a five-bedroomed residential house as a care home for up to three children aged from nine to 17.

3. Mr Pappy Olushola Akinyemi is seeking permission to use a five-bedroomed residential house as a care home for up to three children aged nine to 17.

Mr Pappy Olushola Akinyemi is seeking permission to use a five-bedroomed residential house as a care home for up to three children aged from nine to 17. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bosses at Stanley House are seeking permission to retain the wedding marquee and raised decking to the west of the main built form of Stanley House until December 31, 2027.

4. Bosses at Stanley House are seeking permission to retain the wedding marquee and raised decking to the west of the main built form of Stanley House until December 31, 2027.

Bosses at Stanley House are seeking permission to retain the wedding marquee and raised decking to the west of the main built form of Stanley House until December 31, 2027. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:South RibblePlanning permissionHome and garden