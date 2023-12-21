Plans of all kinds are still flowing into the offices of South Ribble Borough Council, days before Christmas.
Among those registered this week are plans for new homes on a poultry farm, hopes to turn a family home into a childen's care facility, and bosses at Stanley House in Mellor want to extend the permission for their wedding marquee.
1. Verity Woolley has applied for permission in principle to build up to two houses on land adjacent to 329 Dunkirk Lane.
2. Mr S Natha has applied for permission to install an external extractor flue at the former Rico's takeaway premises.
3. Mr Pappy Olushola Akinyemi
is seeking permission to use a five-bedroomed residential house as a care home for up to three children aged nine to 17.
4. Bosses at Stanley House are seeking permission to retain the wedding marquee and raised decking to the west of the main built form of Stanley House until December 31, 2027.
