3 . Back Care Solutions has applied for permission to build an for an extension at their premises to create a showroom, meeting room and workers gymnasium with WC and shower area. A solar panel area will also be introduced to the car park to help with the rising energy costs.

Back Care Solutions has applied for permission to build an for an extension at their premises to create a showroom, meeting room and workers gymnasium with WC and shower area. A solar panel area will also be introduced to the car park to help with the rising energy costs. Photo: y Anyon Architectural and Planning Ltd/SRBC