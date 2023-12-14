There's only days to go till Christmas, but it's not stopped people applying for a range of permissions.
There's an application for a new children's care home in Leyland, one for two new homes on Green Belt in Whitestake, and a back care company are looking to expand in Bamber Bridge.
For more details, see the pages below.
1. One Home UK Care Ltd has applied for a Lawful Development Certificate to use 3 Crawford Avenue as a children's care home to accommodate one child.
2. Plans have been launched to build two 'high quality' houses on Green Belt land off Parker Lane, Whitestake. The applicant's agent claims these to be 'infill' properties. Green Belt policy dictates that there must be very special circunstances to allow building.
3. Back Care Solutions has applied for permission to build an for an extension at their premises to create a showroom, meeting room and workers gymnasium with WC and shower area. A solar panel area will also be introduced to the car park to help with the rising energy costs.
4. Bosses at 16 On The Hill want permission to extend the use of their pergola until 10pm, in line with their outdoor seating area. The pergola can currently only be used until 8pm.
