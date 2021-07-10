Remembering the road to Euro 2020 final in pictures

So take a chance to look back on the last three weeks a we prepare to cheer England on to glory.
1. England's Raheem Sterling son Thiago celebrates with family after the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium
2. England's Harry Kane leaves the pitch after being substituted during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium
3. Wales' Gareth Bale appears frustrated during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match held at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam
4. England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium
