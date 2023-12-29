Preston's former NatWest bank building is put up for sale - this is how much for

It's the latest big city centre property to hit the market.

Preston city centre's former NatWest bank has gone on the market.

The premises at 33 Fishergate have been vacant since the bank moved to the one-time branch of its parent company, the Royal Bank of Scotland, on the corner of Lune Street in July.

NatWest have never publicly given a reason for the move.

Now the empty unit - which has a basement, ground and three upper floors as well as a car park to the rear - is being offered for £1.45m.

In total the premises cover 23,899 sq. ft., offered on a freehold basis. Although not listed, the property falls within the Winckley Square Conservation Area.

Agent Barker Proudlove Ltd said: "The property occupies a very prominent location on the southern side of Fishergate, opposite the entrance to the St Georges Shopping Centre and in the middle of the prime retail pitch. The property is directly adjacent to Whittles who are a local high-end jewellers. Other nearby occupiers include Next, Santander, River Island, EE, Skipton Building Society and Barclays."

It is the latest retail unit in the Fishergate to be offered for sale.