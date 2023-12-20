News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Lancia Delta, Escort Cosworth and more: 15 cars from your childhood for sale on Facebook in Lancashire now

Did you always dream of owning a certain car?

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 20th Dec 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT

2024 is on the horizon, but we are turning the clocks back to look at the cars from yesteryear.

Maybe you've always had your eye on a car from your childhood, and 2024 is the year to finally get one. Or maybe you're looking for a fun investment.

It could be an MG Metro, or an E-Type Jag, or even a Vauxhall Viva like your dad had. Here's the little-known impact using the latest E10 unleaded fuel can have We've picked a few interesting examples from Facebook Marketplace listings in Lancashire to whet your appetite.

Click on the pages below for more details.

Offered for £10,000 this rare MG Metro is in Preston and has covered just 17,200 miles. It's had two previous owners and has a stack of receipts to go with it.

1. Offered for £10,000 this rare MG Metro is in Preston and has covered just 17,200 miles. It's had two previous owners and has a stack of receipts to go with it.

Offered for £10,000 this rare MG Metro is in Preston and has covered just 17,200 miles. It's had two previous owners and has a stack of receipts to go with it. Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Photo Sales
This silver Escort with a manual transmission is for sale for £7,000. It's in Preston and has done 88,000 miles.

2. This silver Escort with a manual transmission is for sale for £7,000. It's in Preston and has done 88,000 miles.

This silver Escort with a manual transmission is for sale for £7,000. It's in Preston and has done 88,000 miles. Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Photo Sales
This rare Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo 138 comes on a 1993, L plate. It is finished in special order imperial blue, has cloth motor sport recaro bucket seats and a completely standard engine. It's in Preston and the owner is looking for £59,995.

3. This rare Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo 138 comes on a 1993, L plate. It is finished in special order imperial blue, has cloth motor sport recaro bucket seats and a completely standard engine. It's in Preston and the owner is looking for £59,995.

This rare Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo 138 comes on a 1993, L plate. It is finished in special order imperial blue, has cloth motor sport recaro bucket seats and a completely standard engine. It's in Preston and the owner is looking for £59,995. Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Photo Sales
This 1984 soft top has been listed in Thornton Cleveleys for £5,500. It's done just under 97,000 miles, with a host of work carried out by its current owner.

4. This 1984 soft top has been listed in Thornton Cleveleys for £5,500. It's done just under 97,000 miles, with a host of work carried out by its current owner.

This 1984 soft top has been listed in Thornton Cleveleys for £5,500. It's done just under 97,000 miles, with a host of work carried out by its current owner. Photo: Facebook Marketplace

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CarsFacebookLancashireClassic cars