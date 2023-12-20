Did you always dream of owning a certain car?

2024 is on the horizon, but we are turning the clocks back to look at the cars from yesteryear.

Maybe you've always had your eye on a car from your childhood, and 2024 is the year to finally get one. Or maybe you're looking for a fun investment.

It could be an MG Metro, or an E-Type Jag, or even a Vauxhall Viva like your dad had. Here's the little-known impact using the latest E10 unleaded fuel can have We've picked a few interesting examples from Facebook Marketplace listings in Lancashire to whet your appetite.

Offered for £10,000 this rare MG Metro is in Preston and has covered just 17,200 miles. It's had two previous owners and has a stack of receipts to go with it.

This silver Escort with a manual transmission is for sale for £7,000. It's in Preston and has done 88,000 miles.

This rare Ford Escort RS Cosworth Monte Carlo 138 comes on a 1993, L plate. It is finished in special order imperial blue, has cloth motor sport recaro bucket seats and a completely standard engine. It's in Preston and the owner is looking for £59,995.