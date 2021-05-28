Lancaster man to take on 265-mile cycle challenge around Lancashire in one day

Ben, 30, will be taking on the challenge on Tuesday June 1, kick starting Bike Week 2021, in a bid to encourage others to discover adventures on their own doorstep and raise awareness about more sustainable and healthier forms of day to day transport.

“Inspired by lockdown restrictions and how we can still explore and have adventures on our own doorsteps, I decided to plot a cycle route that circumnavigates the county of Lancashire,” he said.

“Just to add to the fun (and the mileage), I'll be using the authority boundary, which requires me to ride around Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool.

"The route totals 265 miles with an altitude gain of 13,000ft, and I will be riding this in a single day on a regular road bicycle.”

Ben hopes that through riding what he considers to be an absurd distance in a single day, he can encourage others and give them confidence to ride to their local shop, or ride to work on occasion, even if it’s only half a mile.

He will be setting off at 10pm on Monday 31st May from his home in Lancaster, riding through the night so he can make the 5:30pm ferry from Fleetwood to Knott End near the end of his journey.

He’ll also be making a pitstop at Vital Energi’s headquarters in Blackburn, where he works as a Design Engineer, at around 10:30am, and he’ll be cheered on by colleagues who will spur him on to complete the remaining 100 miles.

“I love an adventure, so I’m really excited about this challenge. The furthest I’ve ridden in a day is 190 miles, so I know this is going to be tough, but it’s all for a great cause.”

Ben is supporting The Christie, who provide services for over 44,000 cancer patients every year. Donations help the charity fund life-changing and potentially life-saving projects that will benefit cancer patients both now and in the future.

“This is a charity that is personally close to my own heart, and I'm sure many people have a connection in one way or another,” said Ben.

“The Christie provide a range of incredibly valuable services, and I hope that through me experiencing what I expect to be a very uncomfortable and challenging day, I can help contribute to improving the lives of those who don't have this privilege and experience hardship and challenges throughout each day of their lives as a result of cancer.”

“I would like to ask you to join me in contributing, by donating whatever you can spare to this great cause. However little, I would be extremely grateful of your support.”