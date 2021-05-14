Lancaster duo The Lovely Eggs collaborate with Iggy Pop for new single

The Lovely Eggs' Holly and David.

Despite the pandemic scuppering a tour of their 2020 album 'I Am Moron', the band have made a new fan in Iggy Pop, who has been playing their music on his 6 Music show.

They've also re-booked their UK tour which starts in July this year, which further shows scheduled for 2022.

Singer and guitarist Holly Ross said: "Being in The Lovely Eggs we’re kind of used to surreal experiences but collaborating with Iggy Pop takes the biscuit.

“It’s actually unbelievable. For him just to say nothing but “moron” over and over again fitted in with the sentiment of the song perfectly.

"He just GOT it. We are all morons. In a world of moronic things. In a world of moronic ideas. You are moron. I am Moron. We are Moron.”

In a further homage to Iggy, the B-side features The Lovely Eggs own take on ‘Dum Dum Boys’ from Iggy’s defining 1977 album ‘The Idiot’.

Drummer David Blackwell, said: “For the B side it made real sense to us to cover one of Iggy’s songs off “The Idiot.

The artwork for 'I, Moron' by Casey Raymond.

“There seemed to be a real synchronicity to it. I had this album on cassette, and it was one of the first albums that I got really into.

"Dum Dum Boys struck a chord with us, kind of missing the old days and the old gang we used to hang out with.”

‘I am Moron’ was declared “Album of the Day” by BBC 6 Music and received critical acclaim from the national press.

Once again, the single will feature artwork (featuring a three headed Iggy/Eggy beast) by the brilliant Casey Raymond on one thousand yellow coloured vinyl 7” singles, recorded by The Lovely Eggs in Lancaster and mixed by Dave Fridmann at Tarbox Road Studios, NYC.